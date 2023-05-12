Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Trading Up 5%

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.37 and last traded at $26.32. Approximately 2,791,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 4,684,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Range Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Range Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Range Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.09.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 556.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.76%.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter worth $42,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter worth $53,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

