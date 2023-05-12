REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Receives $3.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.63.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of REE Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On REE Automotive
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 50.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 137.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.53% of the company’s stock.
REE Automotive Stock Performance
REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that REE Automotive will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.
REE Automotive Company Profile
REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on REE Automotive (REE)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.