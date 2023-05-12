Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on REGN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $850.21.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $745.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $790.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $757.84. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The company has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.23.

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,846,306.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at $14,846,306.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,741 shares of company stock valued at $10,218,737 over the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,719.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $697,296,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after purchasing an additional 581,379 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,678,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

