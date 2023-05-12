Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on REGN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $850.21.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ REGN opened at $745.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $790.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $757.84. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The company has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.23.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,719.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $697,296,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after purchasing an additional 581,379 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,678,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.