RENASANT Bank Makes New Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

RENASANT Bank bought a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 38,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 174,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 27,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 622,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,618,000 after purchasing an additional 152,728 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. OTR Global downgraded shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,996,380.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $72.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.76. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $76.71.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

