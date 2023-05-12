Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Clorox Company’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clorox in a report released on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Clorox’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.08.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $169.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 291.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. Clorox has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.54 and a 200-day moving average of $150.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,152,000 after purchasing an additional 27,365 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in Clorox in the first quarter worth $626,000. Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its position in Clorox by 4.1% in the first quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Clorox in the first quarter worth $613,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in Clorox by 35.5% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 30,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 813.79%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

