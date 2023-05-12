Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Price Performance
NYSE RVP opened at $1.49 on Monday. Retractable Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 7.32.
Retractable Technologies Company Profile
