Reviewing First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) & HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) and HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Citizens BancShares and HarborOne Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Citizens BancShares 0 1 1 0 2.50 HarborOne Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00

First Citizens BancShares currently has a consensus target price of $1,115.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.59%. HarborOne Bancorp has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 74.27%. Given HarborOne Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HarborOne Bancorp is more favorable than First Citizens BancShares.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Citizens BancShares 19.79% 13.07% 1.12% HarborOne Bancorp 16.98% 6.58% 0.81%

Risk and Volatility

First Citizens BancShares has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HarborOne Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Citizens BancShares and HarborOne Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Citizens BancShares $4.54 billion 3.94 $1.10 billion $67.48 18.29 HarborOne Bancorp $194.00 million 1.94 $45.59 million $0.88 8.97

First Citizens BancShares has higher revenue and earnings than HarborOne Bancorp. HarborOne Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Citizens BancShares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.5% of First Citizens BancShares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of First Citizens BancShares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Citizens BancShares pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. HarborOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. First Citizens BancShares pays out 4.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HarborOne Bancorp pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Citizens BancShares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and HarborOne Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. HarborOne Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First Citizens BancShares beats HarborOne Bancorp on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks. The Commercial Banking provides lending, leasing and other financial and advisory services to small and middle market companies. The Rail segment deals with the provision of equipment leasing and secured financing for railroads and shippers. The Corporate segment is comprised of investment securities and interest bearing cash. The company was founded on August 7, 1986 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership of all the outstanding stock of HarborOne Bank, a state-chartered trust company. It operates under the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment focuses on generating the consolidated net interest income and requires the provision for credit losses. The HarborOne Mortgage segment focuses on noninterest income. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Brockton, MA.

