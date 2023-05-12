Ripio Credit Network One Day Volume Reaches $10,971.77 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $10,971.77 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00198353 USD and is down -3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $10,792.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

