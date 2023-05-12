Robert Paul Wilson III Sells 1,000 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $100,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,396.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Paul Wilson III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,080 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.58, for a total transaction of $116,186.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.67. The stock had a trading volume of 170,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,791. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $153.53.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.89 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALGT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after buying an additional 915,511 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,116,000 after buying an additional 271,378 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,170,000 after buying an additional 254,645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,540,000 after buying an additional 188,649 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 849,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,756,000 after buying an additional 178,000 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

