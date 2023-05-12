Robert W. Baird Cuts AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target to $100.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ACM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $77.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. AECOM has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $92.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 106,750.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $214,427,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of AECOM by 467.9% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,657,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,864 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in AECOM by 17,936.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 731,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,701,000 after acquiring an additional 727,694 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

