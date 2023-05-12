Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

RCI has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.31.

NYSE:RCI opened at $48.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.48. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $52.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1,059.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 45.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

