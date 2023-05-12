Royal Bank of Canada Trims Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Target Price to C$19.00

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTFGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

PSYTF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pason Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Pason Systems stock opened at $8.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Solar and Energy Storage. The North America segment includes services provided to drillings rigs in the Canada and the U.S.

