Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Cut to Underperform at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) from an overweight rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$124.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$151.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$161.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$143.13.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.7 %

TSE:RY opened at C$129.84 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$116.75 and a 52-week high of C$140.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$131.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$132.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$180.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.92 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.07 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.7275204 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Bank of Canada

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.88, for a total value of C$565,320.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

