Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,956 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,820 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $19,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 4.7 %

FCX stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

