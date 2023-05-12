Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Insider Sells $1,061,250.00 in Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,061,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $1,074,000.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,750 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $204,725.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $1,052,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 6,171 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $259,367.13.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 77.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at $49,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYAN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.88.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

