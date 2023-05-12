SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) Short Interest Up 287.6% in April

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 518,600 shares, a growth of 287.6% from the April 15th total of 133,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SABS. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 149,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 71,659 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 20.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABS remained flat at $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday. 61,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,348. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $2.31.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

