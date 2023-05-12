Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Posted by on May 12th, 2023

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGEGet Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.92. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $54.86. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGEGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.32% and a negative net margin of 5,932.09%. The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.07) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elizabeth Barrett purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.