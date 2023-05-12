Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.92. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $54.86. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.32% and a negative net margin of 5,932.09%. The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.07) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Barrett purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.