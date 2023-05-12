Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Short Interest Update

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 488.2% from the April 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sanlam Stock Performance

SLLDY stock traded down C$0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 30,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,389. Sanlam has a 1-year low of C$5.02 and a 1-year high of C$8.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.15.

Sanlam Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.2821 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 4.69%. Sanlam’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.09%.

Sanlam Company Profile

Sanlam Ltd. engages in the provision of financial solutions to individual and institutional clients. Its solutions include individual, group and short-term insurance, personal financial services such as estate planning, trusts, wills, personal loans, health management, savings and linked products. The company operates through five clusters: Sanlam Personal Finance, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investments, Santam and Corporate and Other.

