Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.11

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 1740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Sappi Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter. Sappi had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sappi Limited will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Sappi

Sappi Ltd. Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wood-fiber based solutions. Its products include: Dissolving Pulp, Specialties and Packaging Papers, Printing and Writing Papers, and Forestry. The company was founded on December 17, 1936 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Further Reading

