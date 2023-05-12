Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Trims Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,938,775 shares of company stock worth $567,462,983. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

GS traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $319.99. The company had a trading volume of 122,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $328.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.64. The company has a market cap of $106.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Further Reading

