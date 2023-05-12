Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.88 and last traded at $36.82. Approximately 69,417 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 93,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.50.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHQ. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 82,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,340,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 83.7% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 249,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 113,811 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 40,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period.

About Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

