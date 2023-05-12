Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) PT Raised to $38.00

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SEM. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $28.32 on Monday. Select Medical has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.50.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Select Medical’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

In other news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $295,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $295,795.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $3,809,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,919,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,589,511. Corporate insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,733 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Select Medical by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Select Medical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 42,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Select Medical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Select Medical by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

