Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SQNS opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94. Sequans Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $110.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 million. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 437.01% and a negative net margin of 27.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQNS. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Sequans Communications by 22.2% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 950,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 172,852 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 6.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 4,612,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after acquiring an additional 265,800 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 21.3% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP increased its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 595,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, North Run Capital LP increased its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,270,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 44,877 shares during the period. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sequans Communications

(Get Rating)

Sequans Communications SA engages in the design, development, and supply of cellular semiconductor solutions for the broadband and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. The firm offers 5G and 4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. Its products and solutions include chips, modules, development kits, and custom technology solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.