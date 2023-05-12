Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications Price Performance

SQNS stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 million. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 437.01% and a negative net margin of 27.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQNS. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sequans Communications by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 5,202,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,273,000 after purchasing an additional 590,000 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in Sequans Communications by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,746,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 262,512 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sequans Communications by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,332 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Sequans Communications by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,550,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 600,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Run Capital LP lifted its position in Sequans Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,270,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 44,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sequans Communications SA engages in the design, development, and supply of cellular semiconductor solutions for the broadband and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. The firm offers 5G and 4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. Its products and solutions include chips, modules, development kits, and custom technology solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.