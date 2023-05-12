Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Short Interest Update

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 1,850.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sharp Stock Down 5.8 %

SHCAY stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.70. 1,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,915. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. Sharp has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter. Sharp had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 0.47%.

About Sharp

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

