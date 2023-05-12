Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Drops By 69.2%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the April 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MUJ stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,998. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

