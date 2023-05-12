Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Decreases By 77.0%

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the April 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

FNX stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.20. The stock had a trading volume of 35,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.20. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.60.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 709.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 53,135 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 255,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the period.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

