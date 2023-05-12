Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Decreases By 77.0%

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the April 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
FNX stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.20. The stock had a trading volume of 35,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.20. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.60.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.
About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
