Short Interest in Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Expands By 171.7%

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, an increase of 171.7% from the April 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Goodness Growth Stock Down 12.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GDNSF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. 104,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,959. Goodness Growth has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.

About Goodness Growth

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc engages in the business of operating cannabis cultivation, production, and dispensary facilities, and manufacturing cannabis products in environmentally friendly greenhouses. It operates through the following product segments: Inhalable, Ingestible, and Topicals. The Inhalable segment includes flower and trim, dabbable concentrates, distillate pre-filled vaporizer pens, cartridges, pre-rolls, and distillate syringes.

