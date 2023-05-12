Short Interest in Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Increases By 220.0%

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hengan International Group Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of HEGIY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,749. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36. Hengan International Group has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $27.75.
About Hengan International Group
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hengan International Group (HEGIY)
