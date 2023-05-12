Short Interest in Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Increases By 220.0%

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hengan International Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HEGIY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,749. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36. Hengan International Group has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $27.75.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

About Hengan International Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.