Short Interest in Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Grows By 255.6%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 255.6% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IKTSY. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intertek Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,390.00.

OTCMKTS IKTSY traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $52.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,099. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average is $50.05. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $62.93.

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

