Short Interest in Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Increases By 161.1%

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 161.1% from the April 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Longfor Group Trading Down 2.6 %
OTCMKTS LGFRY traded down C$0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$25.78. 16,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,090. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.81. Longfor Group has a 1 year low of C$12.65 and a 1 year high of C$51.44.
Longfor Group Company Profile
