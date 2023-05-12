Short Interest in Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Increases By 161.1%

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 161.1% from the April 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Longfor Group Trading Down 2.6 %

OTCMKTS LGFRY traded down C$0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$25.78. 16,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,090. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.81. Longfor Group has a 1 year low of C$12.65 and a 1 year high of C$51.44.

Longfor Group Company Profile

Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Development; Property Investment; and Property Management and Related Services and Others segments.

