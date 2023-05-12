Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Siebert Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SIEB stock opened at $2.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Trading of Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $13.74 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Siebert Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of Siebert Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

