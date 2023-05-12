Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) dropped 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €52.14 ($57.30) and last traded at €53.32 ($58.59). Approximately 2,939,339 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €56.52 ($62.11).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.20 ($73.85) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays set a €63.00 ($69.23) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($64.84) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($63.74) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($53.85) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Down 5.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €50.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76. The stock has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Articles

