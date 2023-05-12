Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Shares Down 1.2%

Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €61.20 ($67.25) and last traded at €61.90 ($68.02). 70,253 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €62.65 ($68.85).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €53.00 ($58.24) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €71.00 ($78.02) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($81.32) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($91.21) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €67.50 and its 200-day moving average price is €72.24.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

