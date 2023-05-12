Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC cut its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,858 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group makes up approximately 5.1% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Simon Property Group worth $35,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,189,248,000 after buying an additional 1,886,532 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,050,000 after buying an additional 1,385,651 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,087,000 after buying an additional 1,135,612 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $98,410,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.18. 160,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $133.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.22 and its 200-day moving average is $116.36.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 62.26% and a net margin of 40.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.46.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

