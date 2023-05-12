Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Down 89.0% in April

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 89.0% from the April 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Singapore Telecommunications Stock Performance

SGAPY traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 24,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,253. Singapore Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Singapore Telecommunications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales.

