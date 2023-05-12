SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Short Interest Update

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 965.0% from the April 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,869,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SinglePoint Price Performance

OTCMKTS SING remained flat at $0.04 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,456. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. SinglePoint has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.35.

About SinglePoint

SinglePoint, Inc is a renewable and sustainable solutions company focused on solar power and indoor air purification. It is committed to building the largest vertically integrated network for the marketing and installation of solar panels to the residential and commercial markets. The company’s subsidiary, BOX Pure Air, is engaged in the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) sector addressing the need for air purification in schools and offices.

