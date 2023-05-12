SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Short Interest Update

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 965.0% from the April 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,869,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SinglePoint Price Performance
OTCMKTS SING remained flat at $0.04 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,456. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. SinglePoint has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.35.
About SinglePoint
