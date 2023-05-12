Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Short Interest Up 314.6% in April

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 314.6% from the April 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Slam Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAM traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.45. 204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,154. Slam has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18.

Institutional Trading of Slam

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Slam by 7.4% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,735,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,194,000 after purchasing an additional 120,251 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Slam by 13.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,909,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,919,000 after purchasing an additional 232,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Slam by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,934,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,663,000 after purchasing an additional 873,338 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Slam by 27.7% during the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 460,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Slam by 2.3% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 327,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

