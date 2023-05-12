Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 212.5% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Société BIC Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS BICEY traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.88. 1,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461. Société BIC has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.74.

Société BIC Company Profile

Société BIC SA engages in the manufacture and distribution of stationery products, lighters, and shavers. It operates through the following segments: Stationery, Lighters, Shavers, and Other Products. The Stationery segment include pens, pencils, markers, coloring, and correction products. The Lighters segment offers various lighters such as classics, electronics, decorated, lighter cases, and multi-purpose.

