Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 212.5% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Société BIC Stock Up 0.4 %
OTCMKTS BICEY traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.88. 1,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461. Société BIC has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.74.
Société BIC Company Profile
