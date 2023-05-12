Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Short Interest Update

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, an increase of 565.4% from the April 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 346.0 days.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Stock Performance

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente stock remained flat at $17.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $21.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.04.

About Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

