Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $738,000 Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,867 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,330,000 after acquiring an additional 283,323 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 328.5% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 363,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,868,000 after acquiring an additional 278,701 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 20.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $432,541,000 after acquiring an additional 269,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after acquiring an additional 268,793 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Trading Down 1.3 %

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,509 shares of company stock worth $8,200,219 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $260.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.48. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.11 and a 1 year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.