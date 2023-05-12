Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $7.91 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 149.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,216 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,659,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,608,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 994,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,954,000 after buying an additional 182,518 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,834,000 after buying an additional 176,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 711,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,799,000 after buying an additional 124,112 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.84. 1,170,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $228.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.49 and a 200 day moving average of $209.95.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

