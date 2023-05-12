Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New $4.64 Million Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24.0% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 54.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,157,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.68. The company had a trading volume of 432,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.22 and a 200 day moving average of $255.84. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 57.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.