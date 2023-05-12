SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 2.1% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after buying an additional 536,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,061,000 after buying an additional 434,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,258,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,912,667. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.50. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

