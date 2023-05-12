Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SPB has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Brands to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

NYSE SPB opened at $71.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $91.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.18). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 361.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 95,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 7.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at about $764,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 10.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

