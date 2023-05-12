Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGWGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Stagwell in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.50.

Stagwell Stock Performance

Shares of STGW stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. Stagwell has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGWGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Stagwell had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $708.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stagwell will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stagwell news, Director Eli Samaha purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $5,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,147,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,246,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stagwell news, CAO Vincenzo Dimaggio purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,069.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eli Samaha purchased 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $5,062,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,147,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,246,718.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,734,257 shares of company stock valued at $255,491,273 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stagwell

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Stagwell during the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stagwell by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Stagwell by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Stagwell by 632.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

About Stagwell

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

