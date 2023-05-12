Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Stagwell in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.50.

Stagwell Stock Performance

Shares of STGW stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. Stagwell has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Stagwell had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $708.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stagwell will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Stagwell news, Director Eli Samaha purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $5,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,147,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,246,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stagwell news, CAO Vincenzo Dimaggio purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,069.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eli Samaha purchased 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $5,062,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,147,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,246,718.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,734,257 shares of company stock valued at $255,491,273 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stagwell

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Stagwell during the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stagwell by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Stagwell by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Stagwell by 632.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

About Stagwell

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

Further Reading

