Stantec (NYSE:STN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.52-$2.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53 billion-$3.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Stantec from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Stantec Price Performance

STN stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.16. The stock had a trading volume of 100,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stantec has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.36.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $832.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.12 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stantec

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 6,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages in the provision of knowledge-based solutions through value-added professional consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Global.

