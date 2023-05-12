STAR Financial Bank Invests $1.01 Million in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

STAR Financial Bank bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.13 on Friday, reaching $452.82. The stock had a trading volume of 69,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,782. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $475.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.53. The company has a market cap of $114.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

