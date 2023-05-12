STAR Financial Bank Invests $1.25 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

STAR Financial Bank acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. Chevron makes up approximately 1.2% of STAR Financial Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 17,439.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,074 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,050 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 430.6% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,161,000 after buying an additional 918,553 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after acquiring an additional 847,841 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 28.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,477,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,801,000 after purchasing an additional 767,699 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.32. 726,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,183,735. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.32. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

