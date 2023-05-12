STAR Financial Bank Invests $780,000 in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

STAR Financial Bank purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after buying an additional 75,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of GPC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.63. 43,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,904. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.23. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $125.55 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

